GI tag sought for Ramanathapuram's Mugavai Kuliyadichan red rice

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), an autonomous organisation under the state higher education department, has filed an application with the Geographical Indications Registry, seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for Mugavai Kuliyadichan Sivappu Arisi (Mugavai Kuliyadichan Red Rice). The GI tag is expected to promote the rice variety, boost its market value, and preserve its unique identity.

The application, filed jointly by TNSCST and Sethu Seemai Farming Fed Farmer Producer Company Ltd, cites that Mugavai Kuliyadichan Sivappu Arisi is a unique variety of rice native to Tamil Nadu. It is characterised by its small, round grains and has a distinct taste and aroma. This rice variety is highly regarded for its nutritional value, rich in dietary fiber and essential minerals.

Mugavai Kuliyadichan red rice is a heritage variety of traditional red rice cultivated in Ramanathapuram. It is indigenous red parboiled rice and is widely grown in saline-prone and well-drained soils, praised for drought and pest resistance. Scientific trials and historical records concur that its unique micronutrient profile, antioxidant richness, and agronomic resilience cannot be replicated elsewhere.

S Vincent, TNSCST member secretary, said local farmers retained Kuliyadaichan seeds due to their drought resistance. It stands out for its distinct flavour, quality, and nutritional benefits, linked to Ramanathapuram’s unique geographical and cultural environment.