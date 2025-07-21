Minister KN Nehru spreading slander against me: Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday charged Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru of spreading slander against him by portraying his statewide tour - ‘Let us protect people, reclaim Tamil Nadu’ - in a poor light.

In a statement, quoting a verse from Thirukkural which said the right ruler earns, preserves and wisely spends the wealth, Palaniswami said the DMK government has failed to do these for Tamil Nadu, and this is the charge of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Thanking the people for their overwhelming response during his first phase of the statewide tour which began on July 7 in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said so far he covered 31 Assembly constituencies by meeting 12.5 lakh people, including farmers, agriculture workers, fishermen, entrepreneurs, unemployed youth, women’s self help groups, students, doctors, and many others.

“No matter how much you (DMK) attempt to mislead the people, my visit will continue. In 2026, the AIADMK will secure a massive victory and offer good governance that reflects the people’s true aspirations. All those responsible for misrule will be held accountable,” Palaniswami said.