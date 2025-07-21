NR Congress will win Puducherry polls 2026 with clear majority: CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister and All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would secure a clear majority in the 2026 Assembly elections and usher in “good governance” under its leadership.

Addressing a virtual membership induction event organised by the party’s youth wing, presided over by Youth Wing president and MLA KSP Ramesh, Rangasamy said the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections should not be seen as a reflection of the Assembly polls. “The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are different. Though our alliance candidate lost in the parliamentary polls, the NR Congress will win the most seats in 2026,” he said.

Asserting that the government has fulfilled the promises made during the previous elections, the Chief Minister said, “This is the only government that keeps its word. We are ensuring development in all constituencies, irrespective of whether they are represented by ruling or opposition MLAs. Unable to digest this, the opposition is levelling baseless corruption allegations, which we will address at the appropriate time.”

Rangasamy also underscored the limitations faced by the elected government in Puducherry due to the powers vested in the Lieutenant Governor. “The L-G enjoys more powers than the elected government, which hampers the swift implementation of welfare schemes. This is why we continue to demand full statehood for Puducherry,” he added.

Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, former speaker Sabapathy, General Secretary NSJ Jayapal and other senior leaders also took part in the event.