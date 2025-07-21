Tamil Nadu

PMK leader Anbumani seeks 10.5 per cent quota for Vanniyars, stages protest in Villupuram

The PMK leader alleged that 80,000 students were denied college admissions due to the suspension of internal quota for Vanniyars.
PMK president Anbumani leading the protest in Villupuram on Sunday
PMK president Anbumani leading the protest in Villupuram on Sunday Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VILLUPURAM: Condemning the state’s delay in introducing the 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars, PMK president Dr Anbumani led a protest on Sunday, which drew participation from PMK cadre and members of Vanniyar associations.

Anbumani claimed the Supreme Court order (that struck down the 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars) delivered over 1,200 days ago did not say the state had to conduct a caste count to introduce the quota or that it needed the centre’s nod to do so.

He claimed the DMK government could have introduced the quota after the verdict. “If the reservation had been implemented, today 3,800 Vanniyars would have become doctors and 6,000 would have secured government jobs,” he said. He alleged that 80,000 students were denied college admissions due to suspension of the quota.

Anbumani further said the 38 Vanniyar MLAs from major parties should boycott the Assembly until the quota is reinstated. “We will launch more intense protests if our demands are ignored,” he added. He said that no Vanniyar vote should go to DMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

Villupuram
DMK Government
PMK leader Anbumani
quota for vanniyar community

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com