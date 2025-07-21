Residents allege canine slaughter at unregistered dog shelter in Kugaiyanallur

VELLORE: The residents of Kugaiyanallur, near Thiruvallam in Katpadi, protested against tenants of a house attached to a defunct company, for allegedly running an illegal dog shelter and slaughtering dogs for meat on Sunday.

After the residents surrounded the house of the tenants, Prem Anand and Vadivel, a team led by Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Anduvan, along with police and food safety officials, inspected the site and took the tenants in for enquiry.

At a shed attached to the house, at least five dogs were found tied up, with bowls of water placed near them. Inside the house, dogs were seen roaming untied. However, the premises appeared unhygienic, with feces left uncleared for several days.

Speaking to reporters, residents of the area alleged that the tenants were slaughtering the dogs at night, consuming the meat and also taking it elsewhere. They added that there were bloodstains on the walls and a foul smell lingering in the storeroom of the house.

“The man took the house, telling the owner he was going to sell rose plants. Now, he is suddenly running a dog shelter with hundreds of dogs. We got to know about this only 10 days ago," said Kasi, a resident.

When asked about the matter, an official said the tenants had been running an unregistered shelter and that close to 35 street dogs were under their care. He added that the Red Cross and the Animal Husbandry Department have been informed about the issue, and further investigation is under way.