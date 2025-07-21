Tamil Nadu government offers renewable energy course in eight polytechnic colleges

MADURAI: In a major initiative to promote green energy education, eight government polytechnic colleges in the southern districts have introduced a new ‘Diploma in Renewable Energy’ programme for the 2025-26 academic year. The course is being offered under a collaboration between the Government of Tamil Nadu and Tata Power Renewable Energy.

The programme follows the ‘Earn While You Learn’ model, enabling students to receive monthly stipends ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 throughout their course period.

As part of the curriculum, students will undergo three months of classroom training at their respective polytechnic colleges-including those in Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Usilampatti, Andipatti, and Chekkanurani-with a stipend of Rs 4,000 per month. The remaining nine months will be spent at TP Solar Limited in Tirunelveli, where they will gain industrial exposure and receive Rs 8,000 per month.

Speaking to TNIE, G Vijayakumari, Principal of the Government Women’s Polytechnic College, Madurai, said, “Each polytechnic college has an intake of 30 seats. In Madurai, 38 students have already been admitted, with preference given to female candidates. Students will get hands-on learning on par with other engineering streams, including training in solar panel manufacturing, maintenance, and energy efficiency. This opens direct job opportunities at TP Solar after graduation without any service bond.”

Andipatti Government Polytechnic College principal (i/c) M Poonguzhali added that classes began on July 7, and some seats are still available in certain colleges. “Students who have completed Class XII can apply. Hostel and food facilities are provided free of cost during industrial training. The stipend will increase progressively- Rs 8,000 in the first year, Rs 9,000 in the second year, and Rs 10,000 in the final year,” she said.

In addition, eligible students can avail Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under Pudhumaipen or Tamil Pudhalvan schemes. The course fee has been fixed at a nominal Rs 2,500 per year.