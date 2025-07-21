Tamil Nadu launches online coaching for UPSC Mains examination

CHENNAI: In the wake of rising demand from aspirants preparing for the UPSC Mains examinations to join the state government-run All India Civil Services Coaching Centre (AICSCC), the institute has introduced online coaching this year and enrolled 75 students. Earlier, the institute offered online coaching for prelims examination alone.

This apart, AICSCC has also pushed the intake for the full-time residential coaching from 220 candidates to 296. Of the 710 UPSC aspirants from the state who cleared the prelims this year, 496 applied for admissions in AICSCC and 371 have enrolled in the institute.

To accommodate as many candidates as possible, the institute arranged for additional accommodation nearby and launched the coaching in online mode. The move is part of the state government’s efforts to improve Tamil Nadu’s representation in the civil services, which dropped to just 27 in 2021, under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, said officials.

In 2024, 57 candidates from TN were selected for the civil services, the highest in the last five years, with 35 of them trained at AICSCC. In comparison, the institute had only seven successful candidates in 2021. Historically, AICSCC has had a strong record, contributing 73 of the 100 selected candidates in 2014, its best performance in the last decade. According to officials, the number of applications for mains classes itself is an indication of the institute regaining its influence in helping aspirants prepare for the exam.