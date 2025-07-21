Tamil Nadu to host national meet on stone inscriptions

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu government will host a national level conference on stone inscriptions, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the archaeology portfolio, while speaking at the seminar conducted by the archeology forum on Sunday.

“The state government has been allotting Rs 5 crore every year for archaeological excavation and it will be increased to Rs 7 crore soon. The government is giving equal importance to stone inscriptions and numismatic studies along with excavation works.

TN will host a national conference on stone inscriptions where recent findings will be submitted. A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been allotted for the event,” he said.