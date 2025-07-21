Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge work to begin soon in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After nearly two decades, residents of Vilankurichi, Thanneerpandal, Peelamedu, Hopes and surrounding areas can finally look forward to improved connectivity. The construction of the much-delayed Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) project is all set to begin within the next couple of weeks, according to senior officials from the Coimbatore division of the State Highways Department.
Survey work for the service road began earlier this week at the Thanneerpandal junction, near Tidel Park. Once completed, the ROB is expected to significantly ease congestion and reduce travel time for commuters between Hopes College junction on Avinashi Road and areas like Vilankurichi and Sathy Road.
The journey of the project has been a long one. The initial Government Order (GO 210) for the construction of the flyover across LC Gate No 6 was issued as far back as October 2006, with an administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore. The planned structure is set to span 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, supported by 15 pillars, with eight on the southern side and seven on the northern side of the railway track, along with approach and service roads.
Although Southern Railway completed its portion of the bridge above the railway track in 2018, progress came to a standstill due to delays in land acquisition. Of the 58 landowners involved, most had willingly handed over their properties. However, a handful of landowners, primarily a private school and an industry, opposed the acquisition, filing multiple petitions in the Madras High Court.
The court, in a firm ruling, dismissed three writ petitions and a contempt of court plea in early 2023, ordering the petitioners to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority. Despite the setback, the same landowners filed a writ of appeal which is still pending.
With only a minor stretch of land required for the service road and most land acquisition hurdles resolved, the highways department has decided to proceed with construction. "We conducted a land survey a few days ago on the already acquired areas and took final measurements. We're ready to begin the initial stages of construction within 15 to 20 days," a senior official confirmed to TNIE.
The level crossing at gate No 6 has been closed since 2016, forcing vehicles to take lengthy detours via Tidel Park Road.