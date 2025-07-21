Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge work to begin soon in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After nearly two decades, residents of Vilankurichi, Thanneerpandal, Peelamedu, Hopes and surrounding areas can finally look forward to improved connectivity. The construction of the much-delayed Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) project is all set to begin within the next couple of weeks, according to senior officials from the Coimbatore division of the State Highways Department.

Survey work for the service road began earlier this week at the Thanneerpandal junction, near Tidel Park. Once completed, the ROB is expected to significantly ease congestion and reduce travel time for commuters between Hopes College junction on Avinashi Road and areas like Vilankurichi and Sathy Road.

The journey of the project has been a long one. The initial Government Order (GO 210) for the construction of the flyover across LC Gate No 6 was issued as far back as October 2006, with an administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore. The planned structure is set to span 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, supported by 15 pillars, with eight on the southern side and seven on the northern side of the railway track, along with approach and service roads.