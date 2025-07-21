TN CM Stalin in Apollo for evaluation after he complained of giddiness

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has been admitted to Apollo Hospital here for evaluation after he felt mild giddiness on Monday morning during his routine morning walk.

A release by the hospital said he has been admitted to the hospital for evaluation of his symptoms. Necessary diagnostic tests are being done, the release added.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the hospital in the afternoon to enquire about his father's health.

After his morning walk and other routine commitments, the Chief Minister had come to DMK's headquarters in Anna Salai, where former AIADMK MP Anwar Razza joined the party in Stalin's presence.

The Chief Minister went straight to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road after this event was over, sources said.