TN government may hand over Kallamozhi offshore jetty to VOC port, talks begin

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) is in early talks with the VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority regarding the operation of Asia’s first offshore coal jetty, located 7.9 km off the Kallamozhi coast, built to serve the Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant.

The Kallamozhi offshore coal jetty, a state-of-the-art marine project initiated in 2019, has been completed and is awaiting inauguration. According to TNPGCL officials, it is the first facility in Asia to have a breakwater constructed 8 km off the coastline.

The jetty comprises a 555-metre-long and 24-metre-wide main berth capable of handling two coal-laden vessels, along with a 180x10 metre port operation jetty and a 180x10 metre port craft jetty for tugboat operations. It is equipped with modern infrastructure, including a substation, fire pump house, control room, staff quarters, and other necessary facilities.

Coal from incoming vessels will be unloaded via hoppers and transported directly to the Udangudi plant through closed conveyor systems, reducing handling time and costs. A TANGEDCO official noted that the port operations will involve coordination with multiple agencies such as the Navy, Customs, Indian Coast Guard, Immigration, CISF, TNPCB, Fire and Police departments.

Speaking to TNIE, TNPGCL Chairman and Managing Director Dr J Radhakrishnan confirmed that discussions with VOC Port are in the initial stages. He explained that operating the jetty requires over 33 statutory clearances from various departments, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Shipping Ministry, Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS), which can be more easily facilitated by VOC Port

A TANGEDCO official highlighted that the new offshore jetty is expected to significantly lower coal handling costs and eliminate the demurrage charges that are common at the two coal jetties operated by the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS).

With a natural depth of 18 metres, the facility is capable of accommodating large Panamax vessels. VOC Port authorities have also inspected the facility. A senior port official stated that VOC Port is well-equipped with tugboats, barges, trained personnel, and expert pilots to operate the jetty efficiently.