TVK demands speedy probe into minor girl’s rape in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Following the recent case of alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl by an unidentified man in Tiruvallur, over 250 cadres of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took out a rally to the Arambakkam police station in Gummidipoondi on Sunday and demanded a speedy investigation and strict punishment to the accused.

On Friday, three special police teams headed by a DSP, were formed under the supervision of the Tiruvallur SP to arrest the suspect who allegedly abducted and raped the girl near Gummidipoondi on July 12.

The Class 4 student, who lives with her grandparents, was walking home from school when she was taken to a mango grove and assaulted. She later escaped and informed her grandmother. A case under the Pocso Act has been registered.

It has been more than a week and the suspect is yet to be identified.