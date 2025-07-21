Two years on, TN forest department mandate on power fences yet to be implemented

COIMBATORE: Two years after issuing a GO to regulate power fences, including solar fences, as part of ensuring safety of wildlife, the forest department's Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023, is yet to come into force. Farmers do not often follow norms set by the department like procuring BIS-certified energisers and incurring more expenses to follow rules.

A forest range officer from Coimbatore said that farmers are supposed to follow steps to set up equipment with certain specifications as part of setting up a solar fence, to ensure safety of animal movement. "In this forest range alone, more than 20 farmers have applied to set up the fence in their groves to protect crops and farmers feel that they would incur more expenses if the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023 is implemented," the official said. Sources said over 80 farmers have applied in under both the fresh mandate as well as existing solar fence norms

P Kandasamy, General Secretary of the Farmers Association said, "The forest department itself is confused about implementing the project as both the forest department and Tangedco have differing opinions. "We are also concerned about the wild animals. However, the department is taking action against the farmers in case of wildlife deaths. It is the duty of the forest department, which is the custodian of wild animals, to protect them. We need a permanent solution to prevent recurring human-wildlife conflicts.

Another farmer who has covered his one acre of grove using a solar fence already in Periyanaickenpalayam said that he applied to register under the new rule two years ago but has not received any further communication from the forest department since.

"How can cover my 6.5 acre banana plantation from frequent wild elephant intrusion by fixing just 240 metres of fence, as per a norm set by the forest department," questioned R Periyasamy, a farmer from Theethipalayam. "I have spent more than 4.5 lakh for installing solar fences for 1,750 metres. If the government provides a 50% subsidy from my Rs 4.5 lakh expense and allows farmers like me to cover the fence around their grove, all farmers can protect their crops successfully."