U-turn replaces traffic signal at Pal Company Junction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A U-turn system has replaced the lone traffic signal at the Pal Company Junction on the Thadagam-Anaikatti Road.

The road safety wing of the State Highways Department and the city's traffic police removed the traffic signal pole as part of a broader citywide initiative to streamline traffic at key intersections.

The decision follows months of deliberation and public feedback, which pointed to persistent traffic snarls at the junction, especially during peak hours.

The Pal Company signal, introduced during the post-COVID period to manage growing traffic volumes, ironically ended up contributing to bottlenecks rather than resolving them.

Now, the newly introduced U-turn system — two turning points located approximately 100 metres apart from the former signal spot — is expected to ease vehicle movement significantly. A trial run is currently underway to monitor the impact on real-time traffic flow.

Speaking to TNIE, G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety), Coimbatore Division, said, "The traffic signal at the Pal Company Junction has finally been removed. We have introduced two U-turns on either side of the junction. The trial began today (Sunday), and we expect to understand the full benefits when peak-hour traffic resumes on Monday."

This change is part of a larger strategy implemented by the district road safety committee, which is chaired by the Coimbatore District Collector. Over the past several months, the committee has been actively identifying problematic intersections where signals have proven ineffective or unnecessary. So far, the team has removed traffic signals at 34 junctions across the city, replacing them with U-turn systems or roundabouts.

Departments including the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the State Highways Department, and the city's traffic police have been coordinating closely to carry out these changes, aimed at making commuting smoother and safer for the public.

Officials say the removal of the traffic signal has not been done arbitrarily but based on careful study of traffic patterns, road width, vehicle density, and commuter feedback.

With the removal of signals and introduction of U-turns proving effective in several parts of the city, the district administration hopes to expand this model to more locations in the coming months.