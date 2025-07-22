Committed to releasing Keezhadi findings, but ASI officer report lacks details: Union Min Shekhawat

CHENNAI: Stating that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) does not reject reports on excavations but incorporates views for accuracy, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday reiterated that the report of archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna lacked several details.

Replying to questions from DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Shekhawat said there is no practice of rejecting a report and that the organisation is fully committed to releasing the findings of Keezhadi after due scientific process.

To a question on the rationale behind the repeated transfer of the lead archaeologist within nine months and its impact on excavation continuity, the union minister said the allocation of works to archaeological officers is a routine administrative matter.