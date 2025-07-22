Committed to releasing Keezhadi findings, but ASI officer report lacks details: Union Min Shekhawat

CHENNAI: Stating that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) does not reject reports on excavations but incorporates views for accuracy, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday reiterated that the report of archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna lacked several details.
Replying to questions from DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Shekhawat said there is no practice of rejecting a report and that the organisation is fully committed to releasing the findings of Keezhadi after due scientific process.
To a question on the rationale behind the repeated transfer of the lead archaeologist within nine months and its impact on excavation continuity, the union minister said the allocation of works to archaeological officers is a routine administrative matter.
The union minister gave a significant list of details missing in the report as per the suggestions made by experts (who vetted the report).
The details missing from the report of Ramakrishna include: The village map must be redrawn, content/map, plate, drawing, plan, contour, cuttings (A plan/map giving location of the trenches, cultural period to be reoriented as specified, stratigraphy, drawing and image-graffiti.
Answering the question as to whether the government is likely to commit to restoring excavation autonomy, release the full Keezhadi report and set up a joint expert panel including Tamil Nadu government appointees in line with protecting Tamil heritage and Dravidian pride, the union minister said the ASI is fully committed to follow the law and due scientific process for releasing the accurate findings based on the excavation at Keezhadi.
“Views of eminent experts will be taken and incorporated for scientifically authentic record,” he added.