Community cert row: Inter-caste couple stages stir

THOOTHUKUDI: An inter-caste couple and activists staged a symbolic protest by covering their eyes with a black ribbon at the Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Monday, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by the Tahsildar regarding their marriage.

The protest was led by local activists Rajesh Kanna, advocate Saravanan, and Paramasivam, who also submitted a petition to the RDO, seeking disciplinary proceedings against the tahsildar. The couple along with the activists, tied black ribbons over their faces.

According to sources, C Maharaja and M Vanathai of Kovilpatti belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Most Backward Class (MBC) respectively have been married for several years and are parents to two daughters. Maharaja had applied for community certificates for their children, who are currently pursuing their schooling.

Since Maharaja himself does not possess a community certificate, he attached his cousin's certificate- a lineal descendant from the same community-as supporting evidence.

However, when Vanathai met the tahsildar on Saturday to follow up on the application, the officer allegedly questioned her need to seek a certificate based on her husband's caste after an inter-caste marriage. He reportedly agreed to issue the certificate under her own MBC category, but denied issuing it under SC category, which would provide more benefits for their children.

The activists took strong objection to the tahsildar’s alleged comments, calling them discriminatory and insensitive towards inter-caste families.

Protesters demanded that the district administration take immediate disciplinary action against the tahsildar. Efforts to reach the official for a response were unsuccessful.