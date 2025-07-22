Dalit Christians allege discrimination in church, sit on hunger strike

TIRUCHY: A section of Dalit Christians from Kottapalayam village near Thuraiyur sat on a hunger strike near the collectorate on Monday saying they have been facing discrimination and are not allowed to take part in the ongoing festival of the century-old St Mary Magdalene Church and other activities.
The festival began on July 14. The church functions under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kumbakonam. Bishop Jeevanandam Amalanathan said he would not take part in the chariot procession which is scheduled on Tuesday to register his protest against the “persisting caste discrimination in the parish”.
Dalit Christians said for decades, they have not been allowed to pay subscription to the church and were kept out of planning committees. Further, they alleged that the church chariot is not taken into their locality. “We were told by the priest and also several dominant caste Christians that this is not our festival.
The church refuses to collect subscription from us as it does from others. Instead, we’re asked to make donations,” said J Doss Prakash, a long-time parishioner. The protesters submitted a petition to the DRO during the weekly grievances meeting seeking action against the parish priest and others who allegedly threatened Dalits during a festival planning meeting on July 6.
“We were abused with casteist slurs and warned not to interfere,” said another member. R Raj Nobili, a parishoner, said “Once we pay subscription, we have the right to question. That is why they are not collecting it from us. Despite running seven chariots during the festival, not even the smallest one enters our streets.
The district administration should at least ensure that the chariot comes to our area,” he said. “This is a violation of equality guaranteed by the Constitution. Even after raising this through latter to authorities concerned, not one has intervened,” said Jo Kennedy, a human rights lawyer who was also part of the protest.
“The church must dismantle this caste wall from within,”he added. Their other demands include formation of an inclusive parish council, equal rights in religious and festival events, and legal action for caste-based discrimination. Bishop Jeevanandam Amalanathan told TNIE that he would boycott the chariot festival on Tuesday due to the persisting caste discrimination in the parish.
He said dominant caste Christians are stubborn in their stand to not give equal rights to Dalit Christians. He, however, maintained that the church did not discriminate against any one. Sources in the revenue department to whom these petitions were forwarded, said they have asked the local officials to inquire into the issue.