Durga Stalin’s book ‘Avarum Naanum Part-2’ released

CHENNAI: The book titled ‘Avarum Naanum - Part 2’, authored by Durga Stalin, wife of CM MK Stalin, was released at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library on Monday.

The book was released by writer Sivasankari, and the first copy was received by Mallika Srinivasan, CMD of TAFE.

Sivasankari said, “The book, written in a transparent and truthful manner, captures the love and respect the couple have for each other and reveals an unknown side of Stalin, a family man showing care for his children and wife. It also shows how he respected his wife’s freedom and never imposed his ideas on her. Durga mentions in the book that Stalin’s care was so profound that she saw ‘motherhood’ in him.”