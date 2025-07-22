DVAC books DA case against former Panruti MLA and kin

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed an FIR against former Panruti AIADMK MLA P Sathya and a few of her family members for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 9.79 crore, which is 571.3% more than their known sources of income.

The DVAC’s Cuddalore detachment on July 17 registered the case against Sathya, who served as Panruti MLA from 2016 to 2021, her husband P Panneerselvam, sons P Srinivasan and P Manikandaprabhu, and father S Kathavarayan.

Incidentally, Panneerselvam is the former chairman of Panruti municipality and is facing a DVAC case registered in February 2024 for alleged financial irregularities in awarding a cycle stand contract.