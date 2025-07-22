DVAC books DA case against former Panruti MLA and kin

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed an FIR against former Panruti AIADMK MLA P Sathya and a few of her family members for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 9.79 crore, which is 571.3% more than their known sources of income.
The DVAC’s Cuddalore detachment on July 17 registered the case against Sathya, who served as Panruti MLA from 2016 to 2021, her husband P Panneerselvam, sons P Srinivasan and P Manikandaprabhu, and father S Kathavarayan.
Incidentally, Panneerselvam is the former chairman of Panruti municipality and is facing a DVAC case registered in February 2024 for alleged financial irregularities in awarding a cycle stand contract.
The DVAC said that the family’s net assets were worth Rs 1.02 crore at the start of the check period, i.e. June 2016. At the end of April 2021, the period during which she was a legislator, the family’s assets increased to Rs 9.90 crore.
Calculating income and expenses, the DVAC said that the disproportionate assets of the family during the check period came up to Rs 9.79 crore, calculated to be 571.3% more than their known sources of income. The DVAC also said that Kathavarayan had constructed a grand temple and guest houses around it for which he did not have sufficient independent sources of income.
Based on this, the DVAC filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Sathya and her family members.