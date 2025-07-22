KAPV med college & MGMGH to be renovated at Rs 4 crore cost
TIRUCHY: The state government has recently sanctioned `4.05 crore to carry out renovation work at the KAP Viswanatham (KAPV) Government Medical College and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).
Sources said the funds have been sourced under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). A sum of Rs 1 crore each will be used to upgrade the hostels.
The remaining sum will be used to revamp the auditorium, lecture halls, and buildings in MGMGH, sources in the district health department said “We’ve received the GO regarding this, funds are yet to be released. Once that happens, PWD will commence work in phases,” a senior official said.
The official added that many buildings in both institutions are over a decade old and show signs of wear like wall seepage and electrical faults. At MGMGH, renovation will focus on installing an underground drainage system, upgrading electrical wiring, and fixing water seepage in the main hospital block.
Broken closets in the restrooms will also be replaced. At KAPV Medical College, the focus will be on improving hostel conditions and academic infrastructure. The college accommodates over 2,000 students, most of whom stay in hostels. There are six undergraduate hostels and five for postgraduates in Melaguparai campus.