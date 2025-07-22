KAPV med college & MGMGH to be renovated at Rs 4 crore cost

TIRUCHY: The state government has recently sanctioned `4.05 crore to carry out renovation work at the KAP Viswanatham (KAPV) Government Medical College and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Sources said the funds have been sourced under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). A sum of Rs 1 crore each will be used to upgrade the hostels.

The remaining sum will be used to revamp the auditorium, lecture halls, and buildings in MGMGH, sources in the district health department said “We’ve received the GO regarding this, funds are yet to be released. Once that happens, PWD will commence work in phases,” a senior official said.