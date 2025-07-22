Madras HC closes contempt case after chief secy’s apology

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has closed a contempt of court case initiated suo motu in connection with non-compliance of orders on streamlining appointments on compassionate grounds after incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and his predecessor Shiv Das Meena appeared in the court.

The officers appeared in the court following a statutory notice issued to them as per recent orders of Justice Battu Devanand. They filed affidavits tendering unconditional apology for non-compliance of the orders on time.

The incumbent chief secretary submitted that a committee was constituted to look into the issues, as per the orders of the court, for making recommendations to amend the Tamil Nadu Civil Service (Appointments on Compassionate Grounds) Rules, 2023.