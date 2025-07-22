Madras High Court CJ Shrivastava promises to make the court continue to remain a voice for the voiceless

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need for compassion in the administration of justice, the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava on Tuesday said he would ensure the court continues to remain the voice for the voiceless and the refuge for the oppressed and marginalised sections of society.

Addressing the welcome ceremony held in the court premises, he said his foremost duty is to “preserve and enhance the dignity and independence” of the court.

“The judiciary must remain ever alert not only to protect individual liberty but also to ensure access to justice is not an abstract Constitutional promise but a live reality for the people, especially the poor, the voiceless and the marginalised sections, " he stated.

He emphasised the “need for compassion in the administration of justice” and said the law in its abstract can sometimes seem distant, but when it touches lives it heals, empowers and restores. Law without justice is a wound without cure.

Stating that he would strive for maintaining judicial independence and ensuring the constitutional values and rule of law are upheld, the CJ promised to work in to enhance the dignity of the High Court and strive to make the judicial process more efficient, transparent and more accessible to the common man.