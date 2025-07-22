Tamil Nadu

Manindra Mohan Shrivastava sworn in as new CJ of Madras High Court

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was recently transferred to the Madras HC from the Rajasthan HC where he served as CJ from February 6, 2024, to July 20, 2025.
Governor R N Ravi felicitating the CJ of the Madras HC, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, on Monday
Governor R N Ravi felicitating the CJ of the Madras HC, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, on Monday Photo| Martin Louis
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was sworn in as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi administered him the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Shrivastava succeeds Justice K R Shriram who was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin greeted the CJ at the induction ceremony. Senior ministers, judges and top government officials also participated in the event.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was recently transferred to the Madras HC from the Rajasthan HC where he served as CJ from February 6, 2024, to July 20, 2025.

madras high court
Manindra Mohan Shrivastava

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com