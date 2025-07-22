Manindra Mohan Shrivastava sworn in as new CJ of Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was sworn in as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi administered him the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Shrivastava succeeds Justice K R Shriram who was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin greeted the CJ at the induction ceremony. Senior ministers, judges and top government officials also participated in the event.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was recently transferred to the Madras HC from the Rajasthan HC where he served as CJ from February 6, 2024, to July 20, 2025.