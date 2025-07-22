NGT orders closure of unauthorised firecracker units in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the immediate closure of unauthorised and non-compliant firecracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar district. The directive comes in the wake of a series of fatal explosions in the region, which claimed several lives in recent months.

The tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, observed that despite previous orders, several units continued to operate in violation of safety and environmental norms.

Counsel for Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) revealed that six firecracker units were functioning in contravention of regulations and have since been sealed.

Another eight units were found shut at the time of inspection and were issued show-cause notices. However, there were reports that over 200 units had 'willfully' closed the units in a bid to avoid inspection.