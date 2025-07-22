Online applications open for 574 guest lecturers

CHENNAI: State higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday launched the online application process for 574 guest lecturers to government arts and science colleges in TN. Interested candidates can log onto www.tngasa.in to apply for the post, before August 4.

Notably, the state opened 15 new colleges this year along with new courses in over 100 government arts and science colleges, resulting in the addition of over 15,000 students. Recruitment of permanent staff has not happened for years and appointments of guest lecturers were also delayed, resulting in the deployment of staff from other colleges.

Expressing concern over the delay by Governor RN Ravi in granting assent to the Bill to establish Kalaignar University in the name of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Chezhiaan said the state will approach HC in the matter. Attempts to reach out to the governor to know the reason behind the delay were futile, he added.