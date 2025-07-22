Sri Lankan navy arrests four Rameswaram fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught a mechanised fishing boat and arrested four Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL. The arrested fishermen were taken to Mannar for further legal proceedings.

Reportedly, the boat bearing the registration number IND-TN-10-MM-1072 owned by M Muniyasamy of Thangachimadam was caught by the Sri Lankan navy for entering the Sri Lankan waters. The four-member crew who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy were identified as M Thangaraj (40), T Lingam (59), K Selvam (50) and N Irulandi (55), all fishermen from Rameswaram area.

Official sources said that over 400 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour ventured into the sea on Monday. Sources said that some boats have entered Sri Lankan waters and were later chased away by the SL Navy patrol unit.

The Sri Lankan navy caught one boat fishing off the coast near Mannar. The arrested fishermen were taken to Talaimannar port and were handed over to fisheries department officials for further legal action.

It is to be noted that so far in 2025, about 25 boats and 185 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation. Since the conclusion of annual fishing ban, four boats and 27 fishermen all hailing from Rameswaram have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.

Fishermen's association from Rameswaram condemned the arrest of Indian fishermen and urged the union government to take immediate action towards releasing the arrested fishermen and their boats.