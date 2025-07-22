Stalin, Vaiko and others pay homage to communist leader V S Achuthanandan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu condoled the demise of former Kerala CM and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan, who passed away on Monday.

In his condolence message, Stalin said the leader leaves behind a revolutionary legacy that is deeply embedded in Kerala's political consciousness. "A beloved mass leader, lifelong communist and former CM, he embodied principled politics and the spirit of public service.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, CPM cadre and the people of Kerala who mourn the loss of a true colossus," he said. Stalin also announced that TN Minister for Law and Environment S Regupathy would pay homage on behalf of the state government.