Stalin, Vaiko and others pay homage to communist leader V S Achuthanandan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu condoled the demise of former Kerala CM and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan, who passed away on Monday.
In his condolence message, Stalin said the leader leaves behind a revolutionary legacy that is deeply embedded in Kerala's political consciousness. "A beloved mass leader, lifelong communist and former CM, he embodied principled politics and the spirit of public service.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, CPM cadre and the people of Kerala who mourn the loss of a true colossus," he said. Stalin also announced that TN Minister for Law and Environment S Regupathy would pay homage on behalf of the state government.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan noted that Achuthanandan's passing was a profound loss to all democratic forces. "At a time when divisive forces rooted in communalism and casteism are growing, his principled leadership will be deeply missed," he said.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Achuthanandan had dedicated his entire life to socialism and to the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. "His life was an embodiment of simplicity, struggle and unwavering commitment to the people," he said.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam described the late leader's contributions to Kerala's socioeconomic progress as significant and enduring. "His demise is a great loss not only to the CPI(M) but to the entire Left movement and the working class," he said. The CPM has directed all TN party units to fly party flags at half-mast for three days, cancel all scheduled events, and hold condolence meetings.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and others also offered their condolences.