Tiruchy school using 'Pa'-shaped seating for over two decades counters criticism

TIRUCHY: Amid widespread criticism over the School Education Department’s (SED) directive to implement a ‘Pa’-shaped seating arrangement in classrooms, a rural aided school in Uppiliyapuram block stands as a compelling counter-example, having used the model for over two decades.
The seating style, model after the Tamil letter Pa, forms a semi-circle with the teacher at the centre.
While the SED circular issued last week raised concerns over health issues such as neck strain and poor ergonomics, the aided middle school in Venkatachalapuram insists it has reaped long-standing benefits from the arrangement.
Headmaster Ravichandran V, under whose leadership the model has been in place since 2001, said the layout transforms the classroom into a more focused and interactive space.
“The formation ensures that every student is within the teacher’s line of sight, and vice versa. Unlike traditional row seating, where the students at the back go unnoticed, this arrangement demands individual attention and promotes discipline,” he said.
With 33 years of teaching experience, Ravichandran emphasised that the model reduces distractions and enhances eye contact between students and teachers.
“It’s easier to monitor students. In the old system, many children mentally drift off. With this, you can spot it instantly,” he added.
Teachers at the school supported his view, saying students are more engaged in class discussions and group activities.
“There’s more interaction, you can’t hide in the back row anymore,” said one teacher.
Retired District Institute of Education and Training principal S Sivakumar, who introduced Ravichandran to the concept during a training session, recommends single chairs with foldable writing tables, especially for upper primary classes.
“This setup improves visibility and mobility, turning passive classrooms into active learning spaces,” he said.
Addressing concerns over vision strain, Ravichandran said, “Children wearing spectacles are seated directly facing the board. The maximum distance from the board is just six feet, so there is no strain. We also adjust seating based on comfort.”
The flexible setup, he noted, allows teachers to move freely and spot disengaged students more quickly. Former Uppiliyapuram Block Educational Officer C Aruldas confirmed the model’s consistent use in the school.
“Even smaller schools in the block have adopted C and V shaped versions of this model, which work well with chairs,” he said.
However, he cautioned that the method is most effective in classrooms with fewer than 25 students.
“In overcrowded higher secondary schools, the model may need adjustments. It works best in focused sessions where board use is limited,” he added.