TN police may get its second woman chief

CHENNAI: If the state sticks to seniority, the state police will get its second woman chief by September 1 this year.

Incumbent DGP and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Shankar Jiwal’s colleague from the 1990 IPS batch, Seema Agrawal, is the top-ranked among the eight DGP-rank officers who are eligible to make the cut, sources said. Jiwal’s two-year tenure ends on August 31. Letika Saran is the only woman officer who has headed the TN police.

TN has set the process in motion by sending the list of all DGPs eligible for the promotion to the union government. Along with Agrawal, who currently heads the state Fire and Rescue Services, the other DGPs who are eligible to be the HoPF are Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, G Venkatraman, Vinit Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur.