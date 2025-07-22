TN police may get its second woman chief

CHENNAI: If the state sticks to seniority, the state police will get its second woman chief by September 1 this year.
Incumbent DGP and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Shankar Jiwal’s colleague from the 1990 IPS batch, Seema Agrawal, is the top-ranked among the eight DGP-rank officers who are eligible to make the cut, sources said. Jiwal’s two-year tenure ends on August 31. Letika Saran is the only woman officer who has headed the TN police.
TN has set the process in motion by sending the list of all DGPs eligible for the promotion to the union government. Along with Agrawal, who currently heads the state Fire and Rescue Services, the other DGPs who are eligible to be the HoPF are Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, G Venkatraman, Vinit Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur.
Except Perumal, all others have around two years of service left. Sources said Agrawal is most likely to be selected with mates from the 1992 batch Rajeev Kumar (currently Chief Vigilance Officer, AAVIN) and Sandeep Rai Rathore (currently DG, Training) in contention to be part of the three senior-most officers empanelled for promotion to the rank by the UPSC.
A committee consisting of chairman of UPSC, union home secretary, chief secretary and DGP/HoPF of TN and a top officer from a central agency from some other cadre will empanel the officers. The shortlist will be sent back to TN which then has to choose one. The selected officer will serve a minimum tenure of two years irrespective of date of superannuation.
The state must recommend a list of names who hold the post of DGP in Level 16 of pay matrix, has at least six months of service left and a good record based on the annual confidential reports.