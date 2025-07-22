TN to set up centre for conservation of hornbill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved the establishment of a centre of excellence for hornbill conservation at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Coimbatore.

The decision follows a proposal by the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden. A sum of Rs 1 crore from the Endangered Species Conservation Corpus Fund has been allocated to support this initiative in the Western Ghats, a region home for four hornbill species, including the Great Hornbill, Malabar Grey Hornbill, Malabar Pied Hornbill, and Indian Grey Hornbill.

The centre will conduct research, restore habitats, and engage communities to address threats like habitat loss and climate change. It will monitor hornbill populations and their habitat use, using methods like distance sampling and GPS telemetry to track seasonal movements.

Studies on foraging and nesting ecology will inform restoration efforts, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, in a G.O. issued on Monday.

The centre will also map food and nest trees to identify areas for conservation and restoration. It will establish a nursery for native species like Ficus and Syzygium to restore degraded forests and install artificial nest boxes to support breeding.