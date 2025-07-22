TN woman arrives on stretcher to file dowry harassment complaint

VELLORE: A 21-year-old woman, Nargis A, on Monday petitioned Collector VR Subbulaxmi, alleging domestic violence and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The woman was brought to the collectorate in a stretcher by ambulance.

Nargis said she married B Khaja Rafik (30) in 2023. On June 3 this year, she sustained serious injuries after falling from the terrace in Saduperi. Her father Abdul Salam said Nargis suffered a spinal cord injury and fractures in both legs. While Nargis and her family allege that her husband pushed her from the second-floor terrace following an argument, her husband’s family claims she fell on her own.

“My family had taken loans to give them 30 sovereigns of gold, Rs 1.5 lakh for buying a vehicle, Rs 3 lakh for home appliances, and spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage. Even after all this, my in-laws kept saying I brought only 30 sovereigns,” Nargis told TNIE.

Nargis also said that despite attempts to file complaints with the Ariyoor police, no action was taken, allegedly because her father-in-law works as a SI at a police station in Tiruvannamalai. The collector assured that the case would be investigated.