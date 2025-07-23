15-year-old, abducted by man, attempts to end life at police station

TIRUNELVELI: A 15-year-old girl, abducted by a man, jumped off the first floor of a police station during questioning and sustained fractures in both her legs. The 38-year-old married man, who had abducted her, was lodged in jail for the second time under the Pocso Act for the same offence.

The police said during questioning, the girl’s mother refused to take her back home citing her past conduct and requested that she be placed in a government shelter home.

“Upset by this, the girl managed to wriggle out from the hold of a woman police personnel sitting nearby and jumped from the first floor of the police station building. She sustained fractures in both legs and was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” the police said.