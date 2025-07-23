30-yr-old man held in murder bid in Vellore dowry harassment case

VELLORE: The Ariyoor police arrested B Khaja Rafik (30), husband of A Nargis, on charges of attempt to murder and lodged him in Vellore Central Prison on Monday evening.

Rafik was arrested after the 21-year-old woman, who had undergone two surgeries, petitioned Collector V R Subbulaxmi while on a stretcher. Nargis had sustained spinal injury and fractures to both her legs after falling from the terrace of the couple’s house in Saduperi.

Nargis had petitioned the collector, stating that her husband pushed her down from the second-floor terrace following an argument on June 3. She also alleged dowry harassment and domestic violence. Ariyoor police confirmed that Rafik had pushed down Nargis from the terrace.