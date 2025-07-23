Anaemic woman who refused hospital care delivers stillborn in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 41-year-old tribal woman from Kadambakuttai village in the district delivered a stillborn on Monday evening after being admitted to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (GDMCH) with dangerously low haemoglobin levels. Thanks to timely medical intervention, her condition has stabilised.

The woman, Malli, lives with her seven children in the Kadambakuttai in Bettamugilalam. She has had two abortions before this pregnancy, her tenth. On Friday, a medical team led by Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar visited the hamlet for a monthly health camp and found Malli, who was eight months pregnant, with a critically low haemoglobin level of just 3 g/dL (normal level is at least 12 g/dL). She was later brought to GDMCH following the intervention of Collector C Dinesh Kumar.

A team comprising health, revenue, and police officials trekked to her remote village to ensure she received medical attention. A health department official told TNIE, “Her haemoglobin count rose to 9.2 g/dL by Tuesday after four days of treatment. Timely intervention helped save her life. The stillbirth was likely due to severe anaemia.” Malli is scheduled to undergo a tubectomy today.