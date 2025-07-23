At Rs 1.97 lakh, TN’s per capita income higher than national avg

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on Monday that Tamil Nadu ranked second in per capita income (Rs 1,96,309) in the country during 2024-25, and this is higher than the national average (Rs 1,14,710) for the year.
An official release said as per the announcement made by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has achieved a remarkable economic growth rate of 9.69% in 2024-2025, the highest in the country. This is acclaimed as the highest growth rate recorded by Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years.
Stating that Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to attain this achievement, the release said this became possible due to the innovative schemes being implemented by the present government since 2021.
The schemes include free bus ride for women, Pudhumai Penn Scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, Kalaignar Urimai Thogai Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Rs 10.14 lakh crore investments attracted through 895 MoUs and creation of 32.04 lakh employment opportunities.
Hailing the state government’s achievement, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his post on the X handle, said, “During 2020-21, the per capita income in Tamil Nadu stood just at Rs 1.43 lakh. But during the past four years of the DMK government, the per capita income has gone up to Rs 1.96 lakh in 2024-25 along with an average growth of 8.15%. Contrary to this, during the previous AIADMK regime, between 2016-17 and 2020-21, the growth rate stood at only 4.42%.”
The minister also said the national average growth rate in per capita income during the past decade (2014-15 to 2024-25) has been 57% while Tamil Nadu has recorded an impressive growth rate of 83.3%, surpassing all expectations.