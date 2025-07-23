At Rs 1.97 lakh, TN’s per capita income higher than national avg

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on Monday that Tamil Nadu ranked second in per capita income (Rs 1,96,309) in the country during 2024-25, and this is higher than the national average (Rs 1,14,710) for the year.

An official release said as per the announcement made by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has achieved a remarkable economic growth rate of 9.69% in 2024-2025, the highest in the country. This is acclaimed as the highest growth rate recorded by Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to attain this achievement, the release said this became possible due to the innovative schemes being implemented by the present government since 2021.