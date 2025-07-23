CM M K Stalin reviews ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ works from hospital

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has been in the Apollo Hospital since Monday for evaluation after he complained of mild giddiness, reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative from the hospital and advised Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to ensure there is no delay or slackness in resolving the petitions of the people.

Stalin, in a post on X, said he enquired with the chief secretary whether the special camps for grievance redressal under the scheme were going as scheduled, the number of petitions received till Monday and the number of petitions resolved.

Stalin had been advised by the doctors to stay in the hospital for three days for various diagnostic tests. Since the doctors had said the chief minister could continue discharging his duties from the hospital, he held discussions with the chief secretary, a release said.

As many as 5,74,614 petitions have been received from the public till Monday. Stalin emphasised that necessary amenities should be provided to the people who visit the camps to submit petitions.

On Tuesday morning, Stalin went from Apollo Hospital on Greams Road to Apollo’s Speciality Hospital at Teynampet for some tests and returned to the Greams Road facility later.