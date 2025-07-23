CM Stalin to inaugurate Vietnamese EV plant on July 31

CHENNAI: Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast is set to unveil its integrated EV manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi on July 31, with Chief Minister

M K Stalin likely to preside over the inauguration. The plant will make the port city emerge as one of the state’s major auto clusters besides Chennai, Hosur and Coimbatore.

Terming the inauguration a moment of immense pride for the state, Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa told TNIE the project has gone from the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to inauguration in an astounding pace of just 15 months, reflecting Tamil Nadu government’s focused, execution-driven approach under the leadership of Stalin.

“We have been clear in attracting credible, long-term global investors who bring in advanced technology, strong capital commitments and a clear vision for job creation and ecosystem development. VinFast fits that vision perfectly,” he said.

He added the facility will be part of a new green industrial cluster and MSME ecosystem in Thoothukudi, bringing high-value jobs to local youth. “It’s a symbol of the next phase of south TN’s industrial transformation,” the minister said.