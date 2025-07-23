CM Stalin to inaugurate Vietnamese EV plant on July 31

CHENNAI: Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast is set to unveil its integrated EV manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi on July 31, with Chief Minister
M K Stalin likely to preside over the inauguration. The plant will make the port city emerge as one of the state’s major auto clusters besides Chennai, Hosur and Coimbatore.
Terming the inauguration a moment of immense pride for the state, Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa told TNIE the project has gone from the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to inauguration in an astounding pace of just 15 months, reflecting Tamil Nadu government’s focused, execution-driven approach under the leadership of Stalin.
“We have been clear in attracting credible, long-term global investors who bring in advanced technology, strong capital commitments and a clear vision for job creation and ecosystem development. VinFast fits that vision perfectly,” he said.
He added the facility will be part of a new green industrial cluster and MSME ecosystem in Thoothukudi, bringing high-value jobs to local youth. “It’s a symbol of the next phase of south TN’s industrial transformation,” the minister said.
Industries Secretary Arun Roy told TNIE VinFast’s inauguration within a short time since the laying of the foundation stone in February 2024 showed the speed at which businesses could be established in Tamil Nadu. “This investment is also a mark of how southern TN is waking up to its true industrial potential, thanks to the industrial promotion policies of the state government and the world-class facilitation services extended to investors by Guidance TN,” he said.
Backed by an investment commitment of Rs 16,000 crore ($2 billion) made at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, the project is expected to create 3,500 jobs and dramatically scale up the state’s EV capacity. Phase I alone will see production of 1.5 lakh electric vehicles annually.
Thoothukudi’s deepwater port is seen as a game changer, enabling seamless exports and reducing logistical costs — advantages that officials say will be used to position the city as an export-facing EV gateway.
The industries department is planning an investors’ conference to attract more companies to the port city. “The goal is to make Thoothukudi as a manufacturing and logistics hub beyond this marquee investment,” said a senior official.
Meanwhile, VinFast on July 15 opened bookings for its premium electric SUVs with the launch expected in August, after the factory opens.