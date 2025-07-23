CMCH performs improved angioplasty procedure on two women

COIMBATORE: A team of doctors from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has performed Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty on two women admitted with blocked coronary arteries.

A 39-year-old woman from Namakkal and a 27-year-old woman from Chettipalayam in the district, following heart attacks, were admitted to the cardiology department last week. One of them was diagnosed with multiple blockages. The other patient is diabetic.

During diagnosis, it was found that the traditional coronary angioplasty with stents or bypass surgery was not feasible for them due to the nature of their blockages. Subsequently, the doctor's team from the cardiology department decided to use the innovative DCB technology on Saturday to clear blockages.