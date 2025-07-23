CMCH performs improved angioplasty procedure on two women

COIMBATORE: A team of doctors from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has performed Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty on two women admitted with blocked coronary arteries.
A 39-year-old woman from Namakkal and a 27-year-old woman from Chettipalayam in the district, following heart attacks, were admitted to the cardiology department last week. One of them was diagnosed with multiple blockages. The other patient is diabetic.
During diagnosis, it was found that the traditional coronary angioplasty with stents or bypass surgery was not feasible for them due to the nature of their blockages. Subsequently, the doctor's team from the cardiology department decided to use the innovative DCB technology on Saturday to clear blockages.
DCB angioplasty prevents re-blockage by inhibiting cell division in the arteries through a drug-coated balloon surface. It also offers a way to treat blocked arteries without leaving behind a permanent stent. The drug coating helps prevent restenosis (re-narrowing of the artery). Currently, about 95% of angioplasties use drug-eluting stents to permanently widen blocked arteries. However, DCB reduces artificial damage caused by stents and preserves the natural function of blood vessels, according to doctors.
Dr A Nirmala, Dean of CMCH, highlighted that in India, many suffer from heart attacks due to narrowed coronary arteries caused by diabetes. DCB is particularly suitable for treating blockages in such small, constricted vessels. She said that this advanced procedure, which could cost Rs 7-8 lakhs in private hospitals, was performed free of charge at CMCH under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. This breakthrough makes cutting-edge medical technology accessible to all.
She appreciated the doctor's team, Dr J Nambirajan, HoD of the Department of Cardiology, Dr Chakaravathy, Dr Senthil, Dr Jagadeesh, and Dr Manikandan. "If we had placed stents, the patient would have to take medicines for dual antiplatelet therapy for at least a year. Considering their age, DCB angioplasty is better for their health. This is the first time such a medical procedure was conducted under the CM's insurance scheme in the state," said Dr J Nambirajan.