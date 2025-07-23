Custodial death: Madras HC orders Rs 25 lakh more to victim’s family

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to pay an additional interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of B Ajithkumar (29), a temple guard who was allegedly beaten to death by police personnel in Sivaganga last month.

This is in addition to the Rs 7.5 lakh that has already been paid by the government to the family. The court further said the direction would not be a bar for the victim’s family to seek appropriate compensation before the competent court.

During hearing, counsels for the petitioners submitted that the key witnesses in the case have not yet been provided protection as prescribed under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018. Recording this, the judges directed the Principal District Judge of Sivaganga to dispose of the witness protection applications, submitted by the above witnesses under the scheme, within seven working days.

The counsels further requested the court to direct payment of interim compensation to the injured victims, but it was opposed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) M Ajmal Khan who said that such a decision should be made only after the CBI files its final report.

Concurring with the AAG’s opinion, the judges refused to issue such a direction at this stage, but said the victims can approach the authorities concerned for compensation.

The AAG also informed the court that the direction to transfer the connected case (relating to the theft of jewels) to the CBI has been complied with. The matter was adjourned to August 20 for further hearing.