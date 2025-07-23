DMK updates app after Madras HC order, OTP not needed now

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday passed the interim order, directing DMK not to carry out OTP-based verification to enrol members. The order was based on a PIL that raised concerns over data protection and privacy.

“The nervousness of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to block our party’s membership drive shows just how far the campaign has reached among the people,” he said.

However, Bharathi said the court refused to ban the membership drive but allowed it to carry it out without OTP.

He said people are coming forward to enrol as members themselves due to the welfare schemes and good governance of the Dravidian Model government.

“OTP was just a procedure for confirmation. However, respecting the court’s direction, the party cadre have been asked to go ahead with the membership drive through alternative procedure.”

In revised guidelines to the party cadre, he said although OTP verification is not needed in the mobile application used for the campaign, collecting of mobile numbers and ensuring them that they are not wrong are important.