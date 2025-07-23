Form SOP to deal with cyberattacks on women: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Government of India to evolve a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with cyberattacks against women, including the uploading and sharing of intimate videos and images recorded without their consent on digital platforms and social media.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted two weeks to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to submit the SOP in the court and said appropriate orders on the matter would be passed after perusing the SOP.

The union government’s counsel, A Kumaraguru, informed the court that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development are already working on finalising an SOP.

The direction was issued by the judge while hearing a petition filed by a woman advocate seeking a direction to the centre to take immediate action to remove from digital platforms her intimate videos and images shot and uploaded without her consent by her ex-partner.