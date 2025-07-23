Ideology permanent, alliances poll-driven: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

THANJAVUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party’s ideology is different from that of its allies. “Alliance is formed during elections to consolidate votes for the victory of the candidates, whereas ideology is permanent. We would not compromise our ideology,” he said.

Campaigning at Papanasam, an Assembly constituency with a considerable population of minority community on Tuesday, Palaniswami said AIADMK is a party beyond caste and religious considerations, and its cadre are from all castes and religions. They are also united, he added.

Addressing weavers at a hotel in Kumbakonam, the opposition leader assured that if AIADMK comes to power, a handloom silk saree will be given under the ‘gold for thaali’ scheme. Meanwhile at Tiruvaiyaru, he said if the party forms the government, a saree will be given to women on the occasion of Deepavali from 2026 onwards.

Speaking at Thanjavur, the opposition leader said Chief Minister M K Stalin, his ministers, DMK office-bearers and its allies are creating a narrative as if parliamentary election will be held next year. “They are criticising BJP as there is nothing for them to point out against AIADMK”, he added.

Justifying AIADMK’s alliance with BJP, EPS asked what’s wrong with aligning with BJP. “We can form alliance with any party of our choice,” he said, adding their aim is to dislodge the DMK government.