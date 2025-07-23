Madras HC permits CMRL to carry out skywalk, sewage line works through OSR land in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has granted permission to the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) to carry out a skywalk construction connecting Phase I and II and sewage connection works on the Open Space and Recreation (OSR) land belonging to a residential apartment, with the condition of completing the works by the end of May 2026.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on the petitions filed by the CMRL and other related agencies, which approached the court for permission to carry out the works through the OSR land belonging to the Trellis South Flat Owners Welfare Association in Vadapalani.

“This court is inclined to grant permission to the petitioners to complete the skywalk project within eight months and the sewage connection within four months. The entire work, including both the skywalk and sewage connection, shall be completed on or before May 31, 2026,” the judge said in the recent order.

He decided to grant the permission by taking into account the fact that the counsel for the flat owners’ association, Karunakaran and the Amicus Curiae C Mohan have not raised any serious objections for the CMRL to carry out the works through the OSR land and restore it in its original form once the works are complete.