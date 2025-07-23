NEET-PG: TN aspirants allotted exam centres in neighbouring AP again

CHENNAI: Several NEET-PG aspirants from Tamil Nadu have raised concerns over being allotted exam centres in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming test scheduled for August 3. Despite repeated representations, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has continued the practice, they said.
Dr M Manikandan, an aspirant, said he has been assigned a centre in Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, while some of his peers received centres in Rajahmundry, about 600 km from Chennai. “They do this every year. We are forced to travel at least two days in advance, book tickets and arrange stay. This is an unnecessary burden on the doctors who are preparing for the exam,” he said.
Around 1,000 aspirants from Tamil Nadu have been allotted centres outside the state, said Dr G R Ravindranath, general secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE). “Over 60,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu apply for NEET-PG annually.
There are enough government and private medical colleges to accommodate them. The state must intervene and stress for re-allotment of centres,” he said. He added that long-distance travel is particularly challenging for women candidates, who often have to arrange for an accompanying person, adding further financial burden.
Dr R Saran Kumar, another aspirant, said he too has been allotted Narasaraopet as his exam centre. “Several of my friends are in a similar situation.” he said.
According to NBEMS, the tentative NEET-PG 2025 centre list includes 24 centres across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Krishnagiri, and Karur. Over 2.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.
In 2024, the NBEMS had reallotted exam centres after intervention from MPs, including Dindigul MP R Sachithanantham and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who raised the issue with the union health ministry. Following this, many candidates previously allotted Andhra Pradesh centres were reassigned centres within Tamil Nadu.