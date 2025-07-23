Ponneri lake to turn tourist destination

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced major renovation works for Ponneri alias Cholagangam lake in Ariyalur district to mark the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola. These works would be carried out at an expenditure of Rs 12 crore. In addition, to promote this lake as a tourist destination, infrastructure upgrades will be done at a cost of Rs 7.25 crore.

An official release here said to commemmorate 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola’s victorious expedition across South East Asian countries including Kadaram, the CM has made the above announcements. Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations in honour of Rajendra Chola will commence on Wednesday.

Already, to honour the legacy of Rajendra Chola, the state government is establishing a new museum on 10 acres at an outlay of Rs 22.1 crore.