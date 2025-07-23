Postal department started to issue ATM cards to its consumers -(A)

COIMBATORE: After a two-year gap, the postal department has now resumed issuing of ATM cards to postal account holders at post offices. Meanwhile, the public have welcomed the move.
Furthermore, the postal department's Coimbatore division has informed the account holders that they can obtain an ordinary ATM card, where the user’s name will not be printed, or can apply for a personalised ATM card at the head post office and concerned sub post offices.
An official from the postal department's Coimbatore division told TNIE that they had not received ATM cards from the headquarters for the last two years as a private vendor had stopped producing them.
"After rectifying this issue, we have now started receiving ordinary ATM cards from the headquarters. At present, around 800 ordinary ATM cards have been received and distributed to the head post office and sub post offices," he said.
"Postal account holders whose cards have expired or those who need new ATM cards can get ordinary cards at the head post office and sub post offices. They can receive the card immediately, based on availability. Consumers who maintain an account at a branch post office can apply for ATM cards at their respective post office. Staff will then obtain and provide the ATM card from the sub post office," he said.
He further said that consumers who need personalised cards, with their name, can apply for them at post offices, adding that they can receive these cards within 10-15 days, and there are no charges for this service.
He said there will not be any shortage of ATM cards in the post offices.
Retired postal department employee N Hariharan in Kovaipudur told TNIE that pensioners and consumers struggled to withdraw money because their postal ATM cards had expired and the postal department also did not issue the cards.
"Now, consumers have started receiving the cards after several months and it is a good move. The postal department should ensure a proper supply of ATM cards for account holders," he urged.