Postal department started to issue ATM cards to its consumers -(A)

COIMBATORE: After a two-year gap, the postal department has now resumed issuing of ATM cards to postal account holders at post offices. Meanwhile, the public have welcomed the move.

Furthermore, the postal department's Coimbatore division has informed the account holders that they can obtain an ordinary ATM card, where the user’s name will not be printed, or can apply for a personalised ATM card at the head post office and concerned sub post offices.

An official from the postal department's Coimbatore division told TNIE that they had not received ATM cards from the headquarters for the last two years as a private vendor had stopped producing them.

"After rectifying this issue, we have now started receiving ordinary ATM cards from the headquarters. At present, around 800 ordinary ATM cards have been received and distributed to the head post office and sub post offices," he said.