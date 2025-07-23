Sharp rise in seizure of hydroponic ganja smuggled in from Thailand

CHENNAI: With the smuggling of the high-potency hydroponic ganja from Thailand to India on the rise, the centre has raised this issue with Thai authorities. The matter was brought to their attention in a recent meeting, the union home ministry informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

Official data tabled by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai indicated that seizures in Karnataka (226 kg) and Tamil Nadu (194 kg) accounted for a major quantity of the drugs seized since 2023.

The data showed the seizures went up sharply, with the first five months of 2025 accounting for more than double the quantum of hydroponic ganja seized in 2023. The seizure was 169 kg in 2023, which rose to 302 kg in 2024 and 373 kg in the first five months of 2025. Over 130 people have been arrested since 2023, as per the data.