Shut cracker units that don’t allow inspection: NGT

Six units in contravention of regulations sealed: PESO

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on frequent accidents in firecracker units that lead to loss of lives, the NGT on July 8 directed Virudhunagar Collector and Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), to form inspection teams to check whether all fireworks units had required licences from various authorities.

Making a submission on the action taken so far, the counsel for PESO told the green bench on Tuesday that six units functioning in contravention of regulations have been sealed. Another eight units that were found shut at the time of inspection were issued show-cause notices, the counsel said.

The tribunal observed that despite previous orders, several units continue to operate in blatant violation of safety and environmental norms, and directed the Virudhunagar collector and other departments to intensify the inspection drive without delay. Even those units currently meeting safety norms must be regularly inspected and issued advisories to ensure ongoing compliance, the bench said.

The NGT impleaded the Secretary to the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department and the General Secretary of the Indian Fireworks Manufacturing Association T Kannan, as parties to the case to ensure wider accountability.

200 fireworks units had downed shutters to avoid the mandatory inspection