Tiruchy church discrimination row: Bishop skips car procession

Speaking to TNIE, Collector V Saravanan said, “We have constituted a peace committee to address the issue. The RDO will conduct an inquiry. The existing laws are clear.” However, when revenue officials tried to hold a mediation meeting locally, Dalit representatives insisted that either the Bishop or a senior diocesan official must be present. “This is not simply Dalits versus non-Dalits issue. The church administration is part of the discrimination,” said J Doss Prakash, a Dalit Christian parishioner.

“The festival committee is entirely controlled by non-Dalits. We are denied basic rights like paying subscription or take part in the planning. Even after decades, not even a small chariot enters our streets.” he added. Adding weight to the protest, Bishop Jeevanandam Amalanathan boycotted the procession, citing the ongoing caste tensions and the diocese’s alleged inability to resolve the matter. A peace meeting involving stakeholders is expected to be arranged later this week.