‘Will announce coalition in upcoming conference’, says Seeman

VILLUPURAM: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, speaking at the inauguration of a party functionary’s hospital in Villupuram, accused both DMK and BJP of betraying Tamil Nadu’s interests, and claimed that the parties are no different when it comes to bringing in corporate projects against people’s welfare.

Responding to speculation on alliances, Seeman urged people to wait until the party’s upcoming conference, where he would announce his coalition. “We’re the only independent force. BJP and DMK are two sides of the same coin. We are in alliance with the people,” he declared.

Seeman further questioned the growing influence of national parties in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the DMK pretends to oppose the BJP, but enables RSS marches that didn’t happen under former CM Jayalalitha’s rule.

“If those in power (Dravidian parties) had served the people well, why would national parties be needed here? Why demand CBI probes when we have a sturdy police force,” he asked.

Seeman also condemned the alleged lack of Tamil texts in temples and exams, and slammed projects such as the Neyveli coal mining and methane extraction project, stating that they destroy native livelihoods.